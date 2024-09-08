Former commissioner in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of telling liars about his fallout with Adams Oshiomhole

Afegbua said Obaseki's claim that he fell out with the former Edo state governor for organising Anenih's burial was an attempt to score a cheap political point

He said Anenih died died on the 28th of October 2018 almost a year after Obaseki and Oshiomhole's political differences started

Benin City, Edo state - The Media Director of the Edo All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Kassim Afegbua, has blasted Governor Godwin Obaseki over the claim that he fell out with Adams Oshiomhole, over late Tony Anenih’s state burial.

Legit.ng recalls that Obaseki said he fell out with Oshiomhole for organising a state burial for the deceased Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader.

Afegbua said Anenih died almost a year after Obaseki and Oshiomhole's political differences started Photo credit: Godwill Obaseki/ Adams Oshiomhole

Afegbua, who was a commissioner under Oshiomhole said Obaseki’s claim was “just to score a cheap political point”.

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, September 8, The Punch reports.

He said Anenih died almost a year after Obaseki and Oshiomhole's political differences started.

“Governor Obaseki is not even smart at all. Chief Tony Anenih, of blessed memory, died on the 28th of October 2018, at the age of 85, but Governor Obaseki’s political squabbles with Comrade Oshiomhole started in late 2017, by February 2018, it had become so visible and almost irreconcilable.”

He added that:

“So, it is the height of ungodliness and devilish intentions for Governor Obaseki to make reference to the state burial for Chief Anenih as the cause of his differences with Comrade Oshiomhole.”

Why Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole

Speaking on the real reason Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole, the former commissioner said.

“At the 18th May 2018 meeting, I confronted Governor Obaseki about the reason why he fell out with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, his benefactor. He pointedly told me that he just wanted to be his own man. He showed an aspect of his ethnic chauvinism when he rendered the following words; “that short man from that little village of Iyamho cannot run the show”.

Oshiomhole’s legacy: Edo voters urged to reject Okpebholo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo South Business Forum urged the people of Edo state to reject Senator Monday Okpebholo, APC governorship candidate.

The Chairman of the forum, Osazuwa Imafidon, said Okpebholo's promise to continue the legacy of Adams Oshiomhole is a bad signal.

Imafidon said Okpebholos has declared his intent to "take Edo State back to the dark days of governance"

