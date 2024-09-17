President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a new appointment after returning from a foreign trip in China and the United Kingdom

Tinubu has appointed Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree as the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)

ONSA’s spokesperson, Zakari Mijinyawa, said Amachree’s appointment underscored Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening energy security and resilience

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree as the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Amachree’s appointment was said to be a part of the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for all Nigerians.

ONSA’s Head of Strategic Communications, Zakari Mijinyawa, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 17, The Nation reports.

Mijinyawa said Amachree’s appointment also underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening energy security and resilience while addressing supply chain concerns.

Amachree holds degrees in Management and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

As reported by Daily Trust, he has over 20 years of experience in business, politics, and engagement with the energy sector, with a proven track record of leadership in both the public and private sectors, particularly in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, the Energy Security Directorate is a new unit in the ONSA.

The new unit focuses on policy coordination, infrastructure protection strategies, data management, security coordination, risk advisory, and strategic alliances in the energy sector.

“As the new Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Amachree will work closely with various stakeholders, including government ministries, security agencies, regulators in the energy sector, international partners, and community leaders to implement innovative solutions to Nigeria’s current and future energy challenges.”

