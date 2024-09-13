The leadership crisis within APGA has intensified as party founder Chief Chekwas Okorie accused Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of meddling in the party’s internal affairs

The leadership crisis within the All-Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has escalated, with the party's founder, Chief Chekwas Okorie, accusing Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of interfering in the party's internal affairs.

Chief Okorie's criticism follows the ongoing dispute between Chief Edozie Njoku and Chief Victor Oye over the party's national chairmanship, which has been further complicated by Governor Soludo's alleged involvement.

Chekwas Okorie speaks on APGA crisis

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Friday, September 13, Okorie reiterated his support for the Supreme Court's March 23, 2023, ruling that recognized Chief Njoku as the legitimate National Chairman of APGA.

Despite this, Okorie expressed concern over Governor Soludo's appointment of Sly Ezeonwuka as national chairman, which he claimed was in direct violation of multiple court rulings, including those from the FCT High Court and the Court of Appeal, which upheld Njoku's position, Vanguard reported.

Call for party loyalty and warning to Soludo

Okorie urged party members to remain loyal to the legitimate leadership, warning that Governor Soludo's actions could have lasting negative effects on the party, The Punch.

He lamented how APGA, once founded on a strong progressive ideology, had been reduced to a political tool by opportunistic leaders over the years.

He said:

"It is heartbreaking how a progressive political party founded on clearly defined progressive ideology has over time been reduced to a cash cow by political brigands and buccaneers for nearly 20 years out of its 22 years existence."

He further criticized Soludo's actions as "executive rascality," accusing the governor of bypassing proper party processes by imposing a national chairman without the necessary national convention.

