The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the results of the 2023 presidential election were declared at 2am

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the process is time-consuming as it involves waiting for 36 returning officers from across the country to present their results in Abuja

INEC further stated that Nigeria's constitution does not prescribe a specific time for declaring election results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it followed the law in declaring the results of the 2023 presidential election at 2am on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Legit.ng reports that INEC declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes.

INEC said the process is time-consuming and requires patience Photo credit: INEC

Source: Facebook

INEC clarified the constitution or electoral act does not specify a particular time for declaring election results.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the collation of results requires a detailed and meticulous process, Guardian reports.

“The constitution does not prescribe a specific time for declaring election results. We understand the concerns of the public, but we assure them that the commission followed the law and ensured the integrity of the process.”

Oyekanmi said the law requires that the 36 returning officers from across the country are to present their results in Abuja. This is done after the returning officers have collated results from polling units to wards, and local governments in their various states.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he explained that this is because the presidential election is treated as one constituency, adding that the process is time-consuming and requires patience.

The INEC spokesperson further stated that the locations of some officers also contributed to the delay as the chairman had to wait for all returning officers to present their results.

“The electoral act requires that results be brought and the returning officers be interviewed. The chairman questions the returning officers and, if unsatisfied, sends them back. This process ensures the accuracy and integrity of the results.”

Oyekanmi noted that former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, declared the 2015 presidential election results around 4am

INEC, others get warning ahead of Edo guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the Edo 2024 guber, the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness tasked INEC, law enforcement, and the judiciary to maintain impartiality and neutrality.

The organisation warned against manipulation, voter inducement, and election thuggery, threatening to report offenders to international bodies for visa restrictions.

The Centre also tasked network service providers to ensure uninterrupted service during the election period to facilitate the effectiveness of the BVAS technology

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng