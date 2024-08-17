Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar's peace committee said it was pressurised to call INEC to cancel the 2023 Presidential election

The Peace Committee said it was asked to tell INEC not to declare the final election results because the president-elect, Bola Tinubu did not score the required 25% in FCT

The NPC said it was called to prevail on INEC to stop collating election results because there were gross violations and a lack of compliance with the electoral act

FCT, Abuja - The National Peace Committee (NPC) led by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has opened up on how it was pressurized to get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the 2023 Presidential election.

The committee said criticisms and counter-criticisms with a flurry of phone calls and the need to call INEC to order.

The Peace Committee said leaders of the group were flooded with requests for intervention, inundated with calls, and petitions demanding its intervention to either halt the collation of the results or cancel the election.

This was disclosed when it presented to the public its 106-page report of the 2023 General Elections in Abuja on Friday, August 16.

As reported by Vanguard, some behind-the-scenes manoeuvres were from partisans and other unnamed elements.

“Some of the requests wanted the NPC to prevail on INEC to stop collating election results because there were gross violations and lack of compliance with the electoral act. Others demanded that the tenets of the Peace Accord signed were not adhered to and therefore the Committee should call for cancellation of the election entirely.

“The most significant call was related to the 25% threshold for Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory. Some of the analysts who reached out to the committee asked that the final election result should not be announced because the resumptive president-elect did not score the required 25% as stated in the electoral act. If anything, there should be a runoff."

