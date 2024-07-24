Chief Chekwas Okorie, APGA founder and pioneer national chairman, has accepted the position of chairman of the party's Board of Trustees

Okorie reminisced about the party's beginning, noting his sacrifice in supporting the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu's presidential bid in 2003

Okorie pledged his steadfast loyalty to APGA and praised the party's national chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, as a dedicated and courageous political warrior

Abuja, FCT - Chief Chekwas Okorie, founder and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has accepted the position of chairman of the party's Board of Trustees.

Okorie read his acceptance speech, which was marked by humility and honour, on Wednesday, July 24, in Abuja.

Chief Chekwas Okorie has emerged as APGA's new Board of Trustees chairman. Photo credit: APGA

He expressed gratitude to the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA, led by Engr. Chief Edozie Njoku, for their unanimous support.

Okorie reminisces about APGA's beginning

Okorie reminisced about the party's registration in 2002, when he set aside personal ambitions to support the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu's presidential bid.

This sacrifice, he noted, was in the best interest of the party.

“I willingly and happily set aside any personal ambition and persuasion to champion the push to present late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the presidential ticket of APGA for the 2003 presidential election in Nigeria," he said.

New APGA BoT chair speaks on betrayals

Okorie revealed that he suffered betrayals, persecution, and malicious allegations from beneficiaries of his efforts but was honoured by the same party under new leadership.

His words:

“I am emotionally touched that for many years, l suffered betrayals, persecution, humiliation, malicious allegations, and vicious attacks by the highest beneficiaries of my blood and sweat and their goons, and I am here honoured by the same APGA under a new and compassionate leadership. It is indeed true that what God cannot do does not exist."

He praised Chief Edozie Njoku, the APGA national chairman, as a dedicated and courageous political warrior rooted in the party's original vision.

“Chief Edozie Njoku is dogged, resilient, forthright, bold, fearless, and a courageous political warrior. The hand of God is on him," the APGA chieftain said.

The new BoT chairman of APGA pledged his unreserved support and solidarity.

"I pledge my unflinching loyalty to the ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE," he said.

