Reno Omokri has again tackled Peter Obi while reacting to Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race

The PDP chieftain claimed Peter Obi ought to have done what Biden did for Atiku Abubakar to secure a major victory in the 2023 elections

Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, accused Obi of prioritising personal ambition over the greater good of the country

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the November presidential election in the United States of America (USA).

Omokri faults Peter Obi's participation in 2023 poll

Omokri criticized Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, noting that he should have resigned from contesting for president, just as US President Joe Biden did.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omokri, described the former governor of Anambra state Obi as an "ungrateful character, blinded by ambition".

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, July 21, Omokri accused Obi of dividing the opposition vote, leading to the defeat of Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, whom he supported.

Buttressing his point, Omokri argued that Obi had no real chance of winning the 2023 elections and had even less chance in 2027 after controversial incidents involving Nnamdi Kanu and leaked audio tapes.

Omokri expressed regret for his role in pairing Obi with Atiku as running mates in 2019 and offered a heartfelt apology to Atiku.

Speaking further, he claimed Peter Obi had no chance in 2023, and has even less of a chance in the 2027 election.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Peter Obi's only function in 2023 was as an ungrateful character, blinded by ambition, who chose to bite the hand that fed him, which led him to contest against Waziri Atiku Abubakar and, by so doing divided the opposition vote. If Obi had not contested the #NigerianElections2023, Atiku would have won.

"He should have summoned the courage and patriotism to his country, as well as loyalty to his party, that President Biden has now shown."

