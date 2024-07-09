The Independent Monitors on Good Governance in Nigeria (IMGGN) has praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his leadership style

The convener of the group, Okwa Dan, said Fubara has achieved much despite the political crisis rocking Rivers state

Okwa added that Governor Fubara has shown through his actions that when there is a will, there will be a way

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been commended for his leadership style, transparency and accountability in governance in Rivers State.

The Independent Monitors on Good Governance in Nigeria (IMGGN) said Fubara's commitment to sustainable growth and development in Rivers State was laudable.

The group also acknowledged that the state had experienced tangible developmental strides in critical sectors despite the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

The convener of the group, Okwa Dan, stated this during a press conference in Port Harcourt and the statement was made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 9.

"Despite the avalanche of political issues that have characterized the state, the governor has remained resolute in piloting the affairs of the state."

Okwa said Rivers state has experienced massive development in education, health, rural development, and urban renewal under his leadership.

The group lauded Fubara for ensuring an even spread of developmental efforts across the length and breadth of the state.

"Under his watch, the state is slowly but steadily experiencing development in critical sectors with massive road construction, renovation of schools across the state, improved medical services in government-owned healthcare centres, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, among a host of others.

"Governor Fubara has epitomized courage in governance and has proven that the people's interests must always be protected in the quest for sustainable growth and development. "

He also praised Fubara's commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability, which has led to an improvement in the state's internally generated revenue from 12 billion to 27 billion, and prompt payment of pension arrears to pensioners.

"Governor Fubara's leadership style is a testament that when there is a will, there will be a way, despite political crisis, he has stayed focused on governance, and the state has witnessed tangible improvements in key sectors."

