Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments

Adeyanju accused Tinubu of appointing a disproportionate number of individuals from the Yoruba ethnic group

Highlighting the concentration of Yoruba individuals in key government positions, Adeyanju argued that this trend undermines national unity

FCT, Abuja – Prominent Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has voiced strong opinions regarding President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments.

The activists suggested that even former president Muhammadu Buhari would be surprised at the level of sectionalism and tribalism in the current administration’s appointments.

Adeyanju remarked during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 29.

Deji Adeyanju speaks on Bola Tinubu's appointments

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Even though I recognize the hypocrisy of the northern elders, Tinubu deserves all the bashing he needs.

"And Tinubu has been even more sectional in terms of governance than Buhari."

Tinubu's sectional appointments

Adeyanju did not hold back in his criticism, comparing Tinubu’s appointment strategies to his predecessor, Buhari.

The rights activists accused Tinubu of exceeding Buhari’s favouritism towards the northern region by overwhelmingly appointing individuals from the Yoruba ethnic group.

He said:

"Buhari was appointing most people from the north, but right now almost every appointment you see is a Yoruba man.

"Tinubu has done more sectionalism beyond the realms of Buhari. Buhari should be surprised now that somebody can be more sectional than him in terms of government structure, and constitution of government boards, ministries, agencies and parastatals."

Adeyanju highlighted the concentration of Yoruba individuals in significant positions across various government ministries and agencies as a troubling trend undermining national unity.

He said:

"Almost every key agency in Nigeria is headed by a Yoruba man. All ministries that are sensitive are headed by a Yoruba man.

"So, what are we talking about here? The people ganging against him have ample justification to do so."

Deji Adeyanju urges Nigerians to accept regional govt

