Anambra government has arrested a retired teacher for having homosexuality with boys and young men in the community

The retired teacher, identified as Ike Okoye, was a resident of the Isuofia community in the Aguata local government area of the state

Okoye was caught having same-sex with boys over the weekend and reported to the commissioner for women's affairs, Ify Obinabo, who ordered his immediate arrest

Awka, Anambra - Through its ministry of women and social welfare in conjunction with Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, the Anambra state government has arrested a retired teacher, Ike Okoye, a resident of Isuofia in the Aguata local government area of the state.

Okoye was arrested over the allegation of engaging in same-sex activities and molesting young boys in the community.

Anambra teacher arrested for homosexuality Photo Credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

How Anambra arrested retired teacher for homosexuality

According to The Punch, Okoye was arrested after the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare was informed of his activities, as disclosed by the commission, Ify Obinabo, in a statement signed by her media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu.

Ikeanyionwu further revealed that Chief Chikadibia Okeke, the President-General of the Isuofia People’s Assembly, reported the incident to the ministry.

Following his arrest, Okoye was handed over to the police for further interrogation and he will be charged with court after that.

Homosexuality suspect in Anambra

The statement reads in part:

“According to the PG of Isuofia, the suspect had been molesting and engaging young men in homosexual activities for a long time now, but anytime he got arrested, he usually got bailed by higher individuals in the state."

She narrated that the commissioner ordered the arrest of the suspect after he was caught having homosexual acts with several boys and young men in the community over the weekend.

According to her, the suspect earlier denied the allegation but later "revealed that he had at some point romanced some of the boys, held their sexual organs but never penetrated them as they alleged."

Source: Legit.ng