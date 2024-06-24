The alleged removal of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has generated a fresh debate in the polity

Former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has urged Governor Aliyu to discard the idea and learn from the Kano Emirate tussle, noting "Sultanate doesn’t belong to the people of Sokoto alone"

This admonition is coming a few hours after Vice President Kashim Shettima sent a personal message to Sokoto government urging them to "guard the Sultan jealously"

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has waded into the alleged deposition of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a post shared on his X page on Monday, June 24, Sani sent a note of caution to the state governor, Ahmed Lawal.

Recall that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) raised the alarm over Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state's alleged plan to depose the Sultan.

The executive director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, in a statement issued on Monday, noted that Nigerian Muslims were against any thought of deposing the Sultan.

Shehu Sani begs Sokoto govt

In a swift reaction to the development, Sani appealed to Governor Lawal not to perfect "the speculation or conjecture."

The former Kaduna senator urged Lawal not to allow "the viruses that infected the Kano emirate to infect the Sultanate".

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Even though it’s a subject of speculation or conjecture, I appeal to the Governor of Sokoto State not to allow the viruses that infected the Kano emirate to infect the Sultanate. That Sultanate doesn’t belong to the people of Sokoto alone. We are stakeholders."

Nigerians react to Sani's statement

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured a few of their reactions below;

@donald_segun tweeted:

"The royal battle going on in Kano which is largely politically motivated would obviously empower other northern govs to dare what they hitherto wouldn't have dared with the royal stools.

"Kano state govt has set a bad precedent with their overbearing involvement with royal father's battles."

@musa_kiliya tweeted:

"Such things will never happen in my state be rest assured."

@ikecenaexcel tweeted:

"Power drunk Politicians are shaking the table."

Shettima warns Sokoto govt against plot to depose Sultan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima has sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu.

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the vice president maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost’.

