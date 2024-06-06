The Labour Party (LP) has renamed the "Obidient directorate" to the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration

FCT, Abuja-The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has announced that the "Obidient directorate" has been renamed to the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration.

The "Obidient movement" originated in 2022, following the significant social media popularity of Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate.

On May 30, the LP appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as the leader of the "Obidient movement" and named seven other officials to manage the newly established directorate's affairs as reported by The Cable.

This appointment followed the announcement by the Julius Abure-led national working committee, which had created a separate directorate dedicated to the "Obidient movement" at a press conference two weeks prior.

Obi: "Obidient' not directorate of LP

On Wednesday, Peter Obi stated that the movement is not a directorate of any political party, Sun reported

In response, Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, announced on Thursday that the party decided to rename the directorate following criticism from some stakeholders.

He said:

“Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of OBIDIENT Affairs, in the party, the Directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration."

The national publicity secretary also mentioned that the inauguration of the newly renamed directorate will occur on June 8 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Nigerians react

@_nonconformist1

"You will go back to the SPV party that you have always been…. Shey una talk say una de crase. Our contract ends immediately after the Edo election. Bunch of losers!!!"

@official_osasb7

"Stop tagging Peter Obi criminal Abure and his gangs of thieves. The faction you created in Edo State will destroy you."

LP suspends national chairman Julius Abure

In another development, Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has reportedly been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Emerging reports indicate that Abure's suspension, according to two letters dated May 14 and May 15, was ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee on Friday, May 24 night in Benin.

