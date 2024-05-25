Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano state, has appeared in public with the royal umbrella, which signifies his authenticity as the Emir.

This is as the security operatives in the state have vowed to carry out the court order which halted Sanusi's reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi appears with the royal symbol in public Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sanusi's action also came at a time when the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero returned to the state and confidently sat at the mini-palace in Nasarawa as Emir in the ancient city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video of his outing here:

Source: Legit.ng