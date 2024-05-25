BREAKING: Sanusi Appears in Public with Major Emir's Symbols, Video Emerges
Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano state, has appeared in public with the royal umbrella, which signifies his authenticity as the Emir.
This is as the security operatives in the state have vowed to carry out the court order which halted Sanusi's reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.
Sanusi's action also came at a time when the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero returned to the state and confidently sat at the mini-palace in Nasarawa as Emir in the ancient city.
See the video of his outing here:
