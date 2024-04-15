As Governor Siminalayi Fubara gets more support from Rivers people, his confidence and boldness towards his detractors grows

This is why the governor on Sunday, April 14, noted that his support base in Rivers is a source of pain to his political enemies

Fubara, while commissioning a project in the state on Sunday, also claimed that those with him are the very one who have integrity

Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the massive support he got from the Rivers people, especially the endorsement from former Governor Peter Odili.

During his inauguration of a healthcare facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Odili’s hometown, Fubara expressed joy and gratitude towards the support from the ex-governor.

According to Fubara, the very fact that Odili is standing with him is making his detractors restless, giving them, "high blood pressure", The Cable reports.

Governor Fubara has claimed that his detractors lack integrity

The Rivers governor added that he is especially happy about the fact that Odili is standing with him, adding that those on his side are the one who actually have what his political claim they have: integrity.

His words:

“I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again. It doesn’t matter the number of people that stand with you. Even if you’re standing alone, no matter the side you’re standing on, provided you are standing on the right side, maintain your stand. We are happy to stand with him (Odili).

“We are also happy that he is standing with us. Even his person alone is giving people high blood pressure. They are restless, granting all sorts of media interviews. Why are they doing it? It is because the people that matter, the people that have what they claimed they have; integrity, are with us. That is the truth."

Fubara sends clear threat to Wike's camp

Meanwhile, Fubara had said that those who are being disrespectful to him in the state, especially local government chairmen, are digging their pit.

During the commissioning of the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state, on Thursday, April 11.

