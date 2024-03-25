A Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly, NYEGA, has appealed to northern senators to stand behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio for national unity and advancement.

The group conveyed this message through Spokesperson Ibrahim Dan-Musa in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.

Dan-Musa emphasized that it wouldn't be accurate to interpret Sen. Abdul Ningi's suspension as being against the northern region, as the decision was in line with the National Assembly's rules and regulations.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly (NYEGA) has urged Northern Senators to support Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio for the nation's benefit.

The group's spokesperson, Mr. Ibrahim Dan-Musa, made this call in a statement released in Abuja.

The Arewa group said Senator Ningi’s Suspension isn’t anti-north. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Abdul Ningi

Source: Facebook

Dan-Musa emphasised that it would be unjust for the North to interpret Senator Ningi's suspension as violating Northern interests.

He pointed out that the National Assembly operates based on Standing Orders, and the actions of the Senate President align with these rules.

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 25, Dan-Musa said:

"We call on the political leaders of Northern Nigeria to consider the national interest, as any action that is capable of putting our unity at risk is unacceptable at this critical time of unity.

"We acknowledge the fact that the Senate President, as a human being, is not expected to be perfect. Therefore, it is expected that Senators from the North rally around him, just as both the southern senators supported Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe state, who completed his tenure as the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly."

The announcement highlighted Senator Akpabio's commitment to promoting national cohesion.

He has actively engaged with various political regions, and it's unfair to criticise him unfairly for no valid reason.

Northern senators told to back Akpabio

The Northern group urged political leaders to embrace a new political consciousness and orientation, emphasising that traditional political methods no longer align with international standards.

He said:

"Since Ahmed Lawan, Saraki, and David Mark enjoyed the completion of their tenure courtesy of support from the southern part, it is now incumbent on the Northern region to surround Akpabio to complete his terms.

"The idea of installing another Muslim as Senate president should be jettisoned without delay."

Akpabio told to resign, APC chieftain intervenes

Meanwhile, Francis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, has voiced approval for the suspension of Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Okoye expressed solidarity with Senate leader Godswill Akpabio and criticised demands for Akpabio's resignation or removal.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okoye emphasised that Akpabio should not resign as Senate President since he hasn't committed any wrongdoing.

Source: Legit.ng