The Rivers state house of assembly has screened and cleared the nine commissioners Governor Siminalayi Fubara re-appointed

Recall that the commissioners earlier resigned in the heat of the crisis between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Their reappointments were part of the resolutions President Bola Tinubu suggested during his intervention in the crisis

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, January 17, rescreened and cleared all nine former commissioners for re-appointment into the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara had a few days ago resubmitted the names of the nine nominees, who in November 2023 resigned from his cabinet in the wake of a political crisis between him and the immediate-past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, apparently in solidarity with the latter.

Rivers assembly asks nine commissioner nominees to take a bow and go

However, the former commissioners were not subjected to any questions as they were asked to take a "bow and leave" the chamber, Leadership reported.

Recall that there was political tension in Rivers state in late 2023 when the majority of the lawmakers served an impeachment notice on Governor Fubara.

The governor had swung into action by taking to the streets with a large number of his supporters, claiming he had done nothing to be impeached.

Why Rivers assembly divided into factions

The house subsequently divided into factions, with 28 of the 32 members on the side of Fubara's predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who had claimed that the governor had tampered with the structure he left behind in the state in less than six months after he resumed office.

President Bola Tinubu had to intervene to restore peace and orderliness in the state. The president's intervention led to eight-point resolutions, and part of it was the reappointment of the commissioners who resigned to express their loyalty to Wike.

