Ahead of the most anticipated election verdict at the Supreme Court, the tension in Kano has reached a fever pitch

Some experts have given their views on the outcome of the imminent Supreme Court verdict slated for (Friday), January 12

An attorney who spoke to Legit.ng said the verdict would favour the APC, while a public affairs analyst gave it to the NNPP

There is anxiety and tension in Kano state ahead of the much anticipated Supreme Court verdict slated for Friday, January 12.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) hopes to get a favourable judgement at the apex court after back-to-back losses at the election petition tribunal and the appellate court.

On the All Progressives Congress (APC) camp, its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, is basking in confidence after securing victory at the tribunal and appellate court.

Reacting to the build-up of the much-talked-about imminent verdict at the Supreme Court, public affairs analyst and security expert Dr Abubakar Sani describes it as a dicey situation that would be a "hard nut to crack."

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"Honestly, this is a hard nut to crack, but I believe judgment will be passed in favour of the NNPP's Abba Kabir, the incumbent governor.

"My simple message to the people of Kano is to embrace peace and accept whatever is the verdict of the Supreme Court because there is no other platform for appeal after this judgement. So, let them not allow anybody to lure them into violence because of the outcome of the verdict."

Dr Sani, however, noted that he wouldn't be surprised if the verdict were ruled in favour of the APC candidate.

When asked his reason for such an assertion, he declined any further comment but maintained his initial stance.

Legal expert gives prediction for Kano guber petition

Meanwhile, rights activist and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) secretary, Epe branch, Barr. Oladotun Hassan held a different view on the matter.

He told Legit.ng that:

"In view of the circumstance of the Kano's election petition tribunal and appeal court judgment,...the Supreme Court will not decide otherwise because the records of the polling units votes and genuinely recorded results must be the only valid result to be acknowledged."

He stated that any form of unsigned results are mere fabrications that cannot be admissible in court as factual evidence.

Barr Hassan also noted that the NNPP could not hold the apex court to ransom by threats and physical attacks.

The lawyer advised Kano residents to accept the outcome of the verdict and understand that the rule of law has come into play.

Kano: Police gives security update ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has issued a fresh security update into the build-up of the much-talked-about verdict.

Ahead of the apex court's final verdict, the NNPP and the APC supporters have been urged to maintain law and order before and after the judgment is delivered.

The warning is coming months after the appeal court upheld the sacking of Governor Yusuf and the declaration of APC's Gawuna as the winner of the state's 2023 election.

