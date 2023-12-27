The Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has made some clarification about its solidarity rally

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has apologised to President Bola Tinubu over a solidarity rally supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Chairman of the Council, Chijioke Ihunwo, said the protest was to support Governor Fubara and not to insult President Tinubu, The Punch reported.

Speaking during a press briefing in Port-Harcourt, Ihunwo said:

“Our solidarity walk on December 22, 2023, was to show solidarity with the governor and not intend to insult Mr President because we are aware that some individuals want to blackmail the youths of Rivers state that we want to insult Mr President.”

Ihunwo added that:

“Mr President, we rendered our unreserved apology to you, if we might have also by our speech as young people during our solidarity walk for the governor, made an unguarded speech.”

He said the youths voted massively for Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

The youth leader said his group has decided to support Governor Fubara on his deal to restore peace to the oil-rich state

“The youth has resolved to stand with the governor on his position that no price is too much to pay for peace to be restored in our state.”

He urged President Tinubu to give Fubara all the necessary support to succeed as Rivers state governor.

“The Rivers youth are in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and we will never do anything that will jeopardise the Renewed Hope Agenda therefore, we call on Mr President that he should give his support to Governor Sim Fubara to govern our state.”

Mass protest in Port Harcourt over Tinubu's intervention

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was mass protest in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, on Friday, December 22, over President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis rocking the state.

The protest was in solidarity with the embattled Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Among the protesters are students, civil society groups, youths, labour unions, and some members of the Hausa community in the state.

