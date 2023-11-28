Nigeria's opposition party, the Labour Party (LP), has criticised the Supreme Court over Nigeria's settled presidential election dispute

The Labour Party said it finds it extremely embarrassing and depressing that the Supreme Court would, after hearing the appeal by Peter Obi, "refuse to deliver any judgement"

The party also alleged that the apex court has 'failed to avail it of any copy of whatever it considers to be its decision'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday, November 28, raised the alarm that the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have yet to receive the certified true copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court's judgement.

Recall that the Supreme Court's judgement affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

Labour Party allege that Peter Obi has not received CTC of the Supreme Court's judgement. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi vs Tinubu: LP fumes at Supreme Court

The LP claimed that the apex court did not deliver a judgement on Obi’s case against Tinubu, describing the situation as embarrassing and depressing.

In a statement, Umar Farouk, the LP's national secretary, said the development is unacceptable.

The partly reads:

"The LP had, out of an abundance of caution, by letter dated October 27, 2023, applied to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court for the certified true copy of the judgment in the LP appeal. There was a reminder through another letter on November 8, 2023. However, to date, the requests have been ignored.

"The LP finds it very embarrassing and depressing that the Supreme Court would, after hearing the appeal by our party, refuse to deliver any judgment and also fail to avail our party of any copy of whatever it considers to be its decision. This constitutes an unmitigated breach of the constitutional right of LP and her candidate to a fair hearing.”

Supreme Court confirms Tinubu's presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Obi and Atiku Abubakar's appeal challenging President Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court concluded that the opposition's appeals lack solid legal bases.

