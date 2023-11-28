There are speculations that FCT minister Nyesom Wike is bankrolling the governorship aspiration of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has dismissed these claims and labelled them untrue

Onaiwu urged residents of Edo state residents and supporters of the party not to pay attention to the rumours

Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the founding Director-General of the PDP Governor’s Forum, has encouraged PDP supporters in Edo to dismiss circulating reports suggesting that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, sponsored Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu’s announcement for the 2024 gubernatorial race.

Onaiwu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 28, emphasised that individuals are exploiting Wike’s name for political gains, stressing that Wike has moved past such matters and should be allowed to focus on his responsibilities as the FCT Minister.

Philip Shaibu recently declared his intention to run for the governor's office in Edo state. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike/Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

As reported by PM News, Onaiwu said:

“I want to make it clear that these insinuations are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in Edo.”

He urged PDP members in Edo to concentrate on building a robust and unified party, emphasising the importance of collective efforts to secure victory in the 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.

Onaiwu said:

“We need to focus on building a strong and united PDP in Edo.

“We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by insinuations and hearsay.

“Let us work together toward the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state.”

Onaiwu called on all PDP members in Edo to remain steadfast and dedicated to the party’s values and principles while appealing to the media to uphold professionalism and objectivity in their reporting.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to score cheap political points,” Onaiwu added.

Source: Legit.ng