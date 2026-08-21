The 2026/27 Premier League season began on August 21, 2026, with Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City

Opta’s supercomputer gave Arsenal the highest chance of winning the title, with Manchester City second

All three newly promoted clubs are predicted to be relegated, with Hull City facing the highest drop risk

The 2026/27 Premier League season got underway on Friday, August 21, 2026, with defending champions Arsenal opening their title defence at home to newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's opener is considered among the more favourable opening fixtures a champion could ask for, pitting them against a side that only recently earned top-flight status.

Supercomputer predicts 2026/27 Premier League champion. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Several other high-profile fixtures also featured on the opening weekend, with Liverpool squaring off against Newcastle United, Manchester United welcoming promoted Hull City, and Manchester City hosting Bournemouth.

World champions Chelsea closed out the first Premier League match week with a local derby at Craven Cottage against west London neighbours Fulham.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Ahead of the season's start, Opta's supercomputer, as reported by The Analyst, released its probability breakdown for who would lift the title and who would drop down at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal came out on top as the most likely champions, with a 40.64% probability of retaining their title. Manchester City, entering a post-Pep Guardiola era, were placed second at 18.70%.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa rounded out the top five. Xabi Alonso's Chelsea were projected to finish sixth, with close to a 25% chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The supercomputer offered little hope for the three clubs making their return to the top flight. All of them were predicted to go straight back down, continuing a pattern that has become increasingly common in recent Premier League seasons.

Hull City faced the bleakest outlook of the three, with a 41.52% probability of relegation according to the model.

Despite the grim projections, the supercomputer noted that every club in the division carries at least some mathematical chance of winning the league or avoiding the drop, however slim those odds may be for the division's smaller sides.

Mikel Arteta sends message to Frank Lampard

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta sent a message to Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League opener between Arsenal and Coventry.

The two managers, who played against each other as players and coaches, are now set to rekindle their relationship on the touchline in the top flight.

Source: Legit.ng