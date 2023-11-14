President Bola Tinubu has been urged to the door of investment to investors across the world to save Nigeria from its current economic hardship.

This appeal was made by the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Honourable George Ashiru, during a press briefing on Tuesday, November 14.

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration vowed to revive the economy of and declared the removal of subsidy. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Twitter

Ashiru also made the same appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, noting that the quality of life of citizens connotes good governance.

He said:

"Good roads, cleaner streets, accessible pipe borne water, access to good quality health care, security and effective education are the pillars of good governance."

"The party encourages the Government of Mr Sanwo-Olu to do everything in its power to leave a legacy across these critical areas.

"The Government must be welcoming to all and be seen to be welcoming to all investors and residents, regardless of where they are from."

Ashiru noted that ADC recognises the positive impact of recently introduced railway lines, emphasising their benefits for both business and social mobility, especially considering the substantial daily movement of 20 million people in Lagos, as highlighted by Ashiru.

Addressing the ongoing forex crisis in Nigeria, Ashiru warns of severe inflationary consequences, predicting detrimental effects on business profits, widespread unemployment, and the potential demise of small businesses.

He attributes this vulnerability to the nation's reliance on imports, emphasising that demand consistently outstrips supply in the forex sector.

To counter this, Ashiru urges President Tinubu to tackle the supply-side shortcomings, advocating for the operational efficiency of all refineries.

In addition to these economic concerns, Ashiru announces ADC Lagos State's plans to establish a permanent centre for leadership development. The aim is to train and mentor emerging leaders for the betterment of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng