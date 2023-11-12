The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State Longpet has shifted the resumption of the collation for the governorship poll.

He explained that the collation exercise was expected to resume by 4 pm but would now resume by 7 pm, The Nation reported.

INEC to resume Kogi governorship election result collation by 7pm Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

He said that the shift in the resumption of the collation was due to the non-arrival of results of three council areas at the collation centre.

According to him, the local government are Ibaji, Lokoja and Igalamela council areas.

INEC has declared the results of 18 local governments in the state, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, is taking the lead as he has won 11 councils so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Trailing Ododo is Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who has also won six local governments so far. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third by winning his local government.

Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is yet to win any local government in the election and has lost his local government to his opponent in the APC.

The people of the state are awaiting the final winner of the Kogi state governorship election

Source: Legit.ng