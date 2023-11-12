KogiDecides: Full List of LG Won by APC, SDP So Far as PDP Takes Bottom Spot
The Kogi state governorship election results collation and counting have been suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the electoral umpire awaited the results of other local governments at the state collation centre in Lokoja.
So far, INEC has declared the results of 18 local governments in the state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, is taking the lead as he has won 11 councils so far, The Nation reported.
Taking after him is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, followed by the candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Leke Abejide.
On the other, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not won any local government so far, as he appeared at the bottom among the popular candidates in the election.
Below is the list of local governments won by the candidates so far:
|Party, Candidates
|APC, Usman Ododo
|SDP, Murtala Ajaka
|ADC, Leke Abejide
|PDP Dino Melaye
|LG Won
|11
|6
|1
|0
|Names of LG
|Okehi, Ijumu, Okenne, Yagba West, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogorimagongo, Mopamoro, Bassa, Kogi Koto Karfe and Kabba/Bunnu
|Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Omala, Ofu and Idah.
|Yagba east
|0
With the results of the 18 local governments announced so far by INEC, the commission is expected to announced three local government results to round up the poll.
Source: Legit.ng