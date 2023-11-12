The Kogi state governorship election results collation and counting have been suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the electoral umpire awaited the results of other local governments at the state collation centre in Lokoja.

So far, INEC has declared the results of 18 local governments in the state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, is taking the lead as he has won 11 councils so far, The Nation reported.

How APC and SDP have won by LG in Kogi State Photo Credit: Dino Melaye, Usman Ododo, Murtala Ajaka

Source: Twitter

Taking after him is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, followed by the candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Leke Abejide.

On the other, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not won any local government so far, as he appeared at the bottom among the popular candidates in the election.

Below is the list of local governments won by the candidates so far:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Party, Candidates APC, Usman Ododo SDP, Murtala Ajaka ADC, Leke Abejide PDP Dino Melaye LG Won 11 6 1 0 Names of LG Okehi, Ijumu, Okenne, Yagba West, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogorimagongo, Mopamoro, Bassa, Kogi Koto Karfe and Kabba/Bunnu Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Omala, Ofu and Idah. Yagba east 0

With the results of the 18 local governments announced so far by INEC, the commission is expected to announced three local government results to round up the poll.

Source: Legit.ng