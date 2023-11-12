Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering elections in Nigeria

Okene, Kogi state - Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, has rejected the result from Okene local government area (LGA).

Melaye, a former senator, described the result as "cooked" which "cannot be accepted".

Senator Dino Melaye is unhappy with the outcome of the Kogi state gubernatorial election 2023. Photo credits: Dino Melaye, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

Source: Facebook

'Cancel Kogi poll': Melaye to INEC

The PDP candidate, therefore, called for a "total cancellation" of the election.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed victory in Okene LGA in the 2023 governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Usman Ododo of the APC defeated Melaye and the Social Democratic Party (SDP's) Murtala Ajaka in the election held in the local government on Saturday, November 11.

Ododo garnered 138,416 votes as against Melaye's 1,463 votes, and Ajaka's 271. Ododo hails from Okene local government.

But reacting, Melaye said Ododo's result was fabricated.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 12:

"Okene LG alone wrote 138,416 for APC. This cooked result can’t be accepted. Total cancellation is the answer."

Meanwhile, as of the time of this report, INEC has restarted its final collation of results in the northcentral state.

The results of 18 local government areas have been announced, with three awaited LGAs awaited.

Source: Legit.ng