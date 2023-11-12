Usman Ododo, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading his opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In the results of the 10 local governments of the state so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC candidate is ahead of Murtala Ajaka, Dino Melaye and Leke Abejide of the SDP, PDP and ADC.

APC candidate takes the lead in 10 LG in Kogi Governorship Election Photo Credit: Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye, Murtala Ajaka

Source: Facebook

According to a tweet from TheCable, Ododo is topping the list of the 10 local governments with 207,293 votes, while Ajaka has so far garnered 59,807 votes.

So far, Dino Melaye of the PDP has scored 21,447 votes, and Abejide of the ADC has a total vote of 16,632 in the 10 local governments whose results have officially been announced by INEC.

Below is the tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng