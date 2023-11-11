Full List: Kogi LG, Wards Where Election Have Been Suspended and Why
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the election in some parts of Kogi state, where result sheets for the governorship elections were already filled before the election commenced.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In a statement by the commission on Saturday, November 11, the electoral body lamented the development, adding that such results in unacceptable.
INEC disclosed that it has received complaints in five local government areas of the state, which are Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene.
However, the electoral umpire maintained that the situation was more worrisome in the Ogori/Magongo and, therefore, announced the suspension in nine of the 10 wards in the local government.
Below is the list of the affected wards
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
- Eni
- Okibo
- Okesi
- Ileteju
- Aiyeromi
- Ugugu
- Obinoyin
- Obatgben
- Oturu
Source: Legit.ng