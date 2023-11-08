Some Obidients, the supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, have attacked their subject over his comment on the Supreme Court ruling

Peter Obi, at a press conference earlier this week, condemned the Supreme Court verdict and urged his supporters to suspend the movement till the next election

But in a Twitter space, the Obi's supporters, known as the Obidient, condemned the Labour Party candidate for accepting to be an opposition

Peter Obi's supporters, popularly known as the Obidients, have come under criticism for attacking their subject over his acceptance of the verdict of the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The Supreme Court earlier affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court that upheld President Tinubu as the authentic winner of the February 25 presidential election and dismissed the appeals of Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the election.

But the former governor of Anambra State, in his reaction to the apex court ruling, condemned the judgment while adding that he, the Labour Party and "the Obidient Movement are now effectively in opposition".

Activist Omojuwa reacts to Obidients attacking Peter Obi

But in a Twitter space where Obi's supporters discussed the press conference of the Labour Party candidate, they were attacking the former governor for not consulting with them and accepting to be in the opposition.

JJ Omojuwa, who shared the recorded voice of one of the Obidients on his Twitter page, said:

"Obidients don dey ask Peter Obi “who does he think he is?” I hope this thing won’t lead to them beating him".

Obidient laments Peter Obi's comment after Supreme Court verdict

The voice in the audio was heard crying while condemning the comment of Peter Obi on accepting to be in the opposition, she said she put her line on the line and wondered why the former governor would accept to be in the opposition.

"There is going to be an invasion soon in Nigeria, and somebody is telling me to move, from where to where? Postpone what revolution to what year?

"Does he thinks that I put my life on the line from last year into the election for me to come and move on? Who does he thinks he is for him to come and tell me to postpone the revolution."

How Nigerians are reacting to Obidients attack on Peter Obi

But some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post to condemn what they described as an act of extremism from the Peter Obi's supporters.

Some of the comments are listed below:

Femi Yekinni said that kind of reaction is expected from the Obidient Movement. He said:

"We’ve always known that this day will come. They will soon ask him to refund all the donations they sent to him."

Ubakor Gerald posited that Obi rode on the horse of extremism to achieve popularity in the election, thus, the dangers are coming out. She said:

This's the danger in riding on extremist ideologies to gain political office.

"It often leads to conflicts and chaos. It's obvious the speaker has lost it long before now.

"Obi knows the risk in what he's doing but power is his only concern."

Daddy Girlie posited that the Obidient would have brought down many bridges of friendship. She said:

"I just can’t imagine how many bridges of friendship that woman has burned for Obi, she sounds more of ‘had I known?’; ‘how will I now show face to the people I’ve wronged because of dis movement?’. In that speech, Obi has indirectly asked dem to rest and disassociated himself from their drama."

Ridwan Olowookere called on the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to investigate the claim from the Peter Obi's supporter that children are into drug trafficking in Kano

"NDLEA needs to find her. She seems to have information about children trafficking cocaine in Kano. In an unlikely event that Obi won the election, this is probably the kind of people he'll have in his cabinet. Obi is just a figurehead of insurrectionists."

Francis Okaformbah posited that Obi's supporters are still better that Tinubu's supporters who could not challenge their master. He said:

"That's the difference btw Obidients and your agbado master. They are allowed to criticize their principal. Can't say the same for you."

