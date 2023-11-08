Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe has advised Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, to start looking inward after his loss to President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and an author, who spoke with Legit.ng on the next move the former vice president can take, opined that the PDP candidate can either join the present administration of President Tinubu or return to the drawing board to re-strategise ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Things Atiku can be doing after losing at the Supreme Court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku can prepare to contest for 2027 presidency, Anifowoshe says

The legal icon maintained that the 2023 presidential election was not the first of its kind that the former vice president would come closer since he had been contesting for the presidential election.

Recall that Legit.ng, in an analysis, explained that Atiku has been contesting to be Nigeria's president for the last 30 years, and his latest shot was the 2023 presidential election, where he lost at the poll and at the court.

Atiku support Tinubu or prepare for 2027 election

Speaking on the next move the PDP candidate can take after his loss at the Supreme Court recently, Anifowoshe maintained that the former vice president has the right to contest at anytime.

She said:

"Alhaji Atiku's right to contest for President of Nigeria in alienable. If indeed he feels that he has what it takes to govern Nigeria, he can either collaborate with the government in power as a statesman or get back to the strategy table and recontest in 4 years to get majority votes. It's not the first time he got this close to winning an election so he can keep trying till he shatters the glass ceilings."

Atiku first contested for presidential ticket by proxy under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the third republic.

Down to 2023, the 77-year-old Atiku had his seventh attempt at the presidency with much drama and theories that led to his failure at the poll and the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court: Sponsoring candidates, other things Atiku can do in PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 26, truncated the dream of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, of becoming the Nigerian president.

Atiku's 30-year journey of becoming the number one citizen of Nigeria suffered his latest defeat at the ballot box and the court, making the former vice president come, see and fail to conquer as the apex court stroke out his petition for lack of merit.

