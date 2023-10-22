The Court of Appeal in Abuja has nullified Simon Mwadkwon's victory as the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, citing the PDP's failure to validly nominate him

The court ruled that the PDP did not comply with court orders, as 12 local government areas did not participate in the congress

Consequently, a rerun for the Plateau North Senatorial seat has been ordered to be conducted within 90 days

Meanwhile, another panel at the appellate court nullified the victory of PDP's Musa Avia in the House of Representatives

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has nullified the victory of Simon Mwadkwon, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Daudu Williams held that the PDP did not validly nominate Mwadkwon.

Court of Appeal sacked Senate minority leader, Simon Davou Mwadkwon. Photo credits: Simon Davou Mwadkwon, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Until the court verdict, Mwadkwon was the Senate minority leader.

According to Channels TV, the appellate court held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not fully comply with court orders as 12 local government areas didn’t participate in the congress.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP, according to the court, failed to comply with a subsisting court order from the Plateau State High Court made since 2020 for the PDP to conduct congress before nominations.

Plateau North: Court orders rerun

After nullifying Mwadkwon's victory, the court ordered a rerun for the Plateau North Senatorial seat to be conducted in 90 days, The Nation also reported.

Meanwhile, another panel at the appellate court led by Justice Okon Abang also nullified the victory of PDP’s Musa Avia, representing Bassa North in the House of Representatives.

Appeal Court sacks Senator Ishaku Abbo

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was sacked by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The lawmaker confirmed that the court voided his election and then ruled in favour of PDP's Yohanna.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared and returned Abbo as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election in the Senatorial District. However, the Court of Appeal directed the electoral body to withdraw the certificate issued to the embattled senator and issue a new one to Yohanna of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng