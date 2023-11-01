FCT, Abuja - Tein Jack-Rich, a former presidential candidate from the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged tranquillity after the recent attack on the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 1, Jack-Rich implored the political leaders in the state to cease hostilities and prevent the crisis from escalating further.

Jack-Rich speaking at the Concordia Summit in 2019. Photo Credit: @jackrichteinjr

Source: Twitter

Jack-Rich's statement is on the heels of the assault on the Rivers State parliament that occurred on Monday when political thugs set it ablaze in response to lawmakers threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against House Leader Edison Ehie and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He said:

''It is important to understand that keeping the temple of our democracy is a sacred oath we all took as political actors, irrespective of class.

''Therefore, any tendency to attack the legislature or hijack is not for anyone's security, rather a display of political weakness."

Jack-Rich highlighted that when legislative bodies are targeted worldwide, it threatens democracy.

Rivers govt urged to align with Tinubu

He advocated for preserving the peace in the democratic process, urging Rivers State to align with President Bola Tinubu's administration at the federal level to leverage its economic master plan.

Jack-Rich said it would enable the state to enhance its economic policies and attract private investment for job creation, especially for the unemployed youth.

According to him, this will enable the state to fix its economic policies to attract private capital development to provide jobs for the youths who are currently struggling with massive unemployment.

He said:

''We cannot afford the crisis brewing to snowball into a more chaotic situation, which can exacerbate huge economic hardship in Rivers State."

Call for peaceful resolution

He stressed the importance of preventing the brewing crisis from evolving into a more chaotic situation that could worsen economic hardship in Rivers State.

Jack-Rich called for a peaceful resolution of differences, urging all parties involved to lay down their weapons for the state's peace and development.

He called upon all patriotic individuals in Rivers State to embrace civility and engage in dialogue to resolve any disputes.

He said:

''Let all those involved sheath their swords in the interest of peace and development of our dear Rivers State."

Rivers crisis: Police conclude probe on officers who shot at Gov Fubara

Meanwhile, the Rivers police command has finally reacted to the allegation that some of its officers shot at Governor Sim Fubara during his inspection at the state parliament.

In a statement released 48 hours after the unfortunate incident, the police said the shots fired at the governor were not deliberate.

The police stated that the use of non-lethal materials was meant to disperse unruly protesters.

