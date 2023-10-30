Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the immediate past governor of Rivers State, has been allegedly fingered to be having issues with his predecessor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in the state.

According to The Guardian, the feud between Governor Fubara and his alleged godfather, Wike, was said to have emerged from two recent moves made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Rivers State.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been reported to have commenced the impeachment process of the governor less than 12 hours after some unknown hoodlums allegedly burnt some part of the assembly complex.

Wike, Amaechi, Fubara: Things to know about Rivers' political crisis

Ehie Edison, the majority leader of the state House of Assembly, was earlier suspended by the house before the commencement of the governor.

It was also reported that the House of Assembly was acting on the authority of Wike, who is now a serving minister under President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The impeachment process of the governor was signed by 24 out of the 32 members of the State House of assembly.

Below are the two reasons why governor Fubara was being sacked:

Appointment of new commissioners without Wike's authority

Fubara earlier inaugurated 14 commissioners with portfolios in his cabinet but after much criticism from the opposition camps, the governor then inaugurated another five commissioners who were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

The feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, became obvious after the swearing in of the commissioners.

Reviving Amaechi's legacy

Governor Fubara was also reported to have moved to revived Shonghai Farm and other programmes expected to benefit the people of the state.

However, Shonghai Farm was a project started by former governor Rotimi Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi is a strong political rival of Wike in the state and it is believed that Governor Fubara was not expected to have made such move that would make him look suspicion of switching camps.

