A popular Kaduna Christian cleric, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, has tackled Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide

Legit.ng reports that Azzaman openly mobilised for Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election and has continued to support the former Anambra state governor

Azzaman took to his Facebook page to criticise Reno Omokri, a member of the opposition who has been antagonising Obi

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A popular Kaduna cleric, Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman, has said Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is not a Christian.

Reverend Azzaman said Omokri is looking for an appointment from President Bola Tinubu, hence his constant antagonism of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Pastor Azzaman criticises Omokri for constant hostility towards Peter Obi. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Certificate: 'Omokri attacking Obi, sparing Atiku'

The cleric, however, warned Omokri to “play it safe” with Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

“Muslims, stop tagging me to Reno Omokri post, he is not a Christian. Muslims are insulting Christians, saying an infidel cannot be FCT Minister (Nyesom Wike), Reno is mute and Nyesom Wike is his brother from Niger Delta. He doesn't want to say anything about the insult by Muslim clerics on Nyesom Wike a Christian because he does not want to offend Muslims, but he can criticise Pastor Enoch Adeboye for telling Christians to pray for Israel.

"Atiku is the one challenging President Tinubu for his certificate Reno didn't say "Pin" about it but he twisted the Certificate issue to Peter Obi as if it's Peter Obi that is accusing Tinubu not Atiku. Obviously, he is looking for an appointment from Tinubu but he needs to play it safe with Atiku.

“Anything that has to do with a Muslim Reno Omokri is not there but anything that has to do with insulting a Christian or Christianity he is there. Please stop tagging me to his post.”

Obi/Atiku vs Tinubu: Pst Kingsley unveils prophecy

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission said he sees hindrances removed and mountains scattered.

Pastor Okwuwe who described Obi as “the chosen vessel of God”, said "very soon, we will get into the new Nigeria".

Source: Legit.ng