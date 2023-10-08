Despite the complaints by Nigerians that the government needs to cut down its expenditures at all levels, some governors have made ridiculous appointments that have kept the mouths of many Nigerians waging.

Some governors have appointed between 40 to over 400 special assistants and senior special assistants since their resumption to office on May 29.

List of governors who have more than 100 aides Photo Credit: Ahmadu Fintiti, Umo Eno, Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Adamawa State

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has appointed 46 media aides, this is outside the number of special assistants and senior special assistants, commissioners, heads of government agencies and parastatals.

Two months after the appointment, the governor approved the appointments of 103 aides. The breakdown included 45 senior special assistants, 37 principal special assistants, and 21 special assistants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Niger

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has recently appointed 131 female special assistants, a development that has been criticised by majority of the people in the state.

According to Daily Trust report, the governor first announced the appointment of 41 female coordinators for political mobilisation, maternal and child health, media relations, women support group, women empowerment, community relations, and Government House counsel.

Governor Bago subsequently appointed 90 female senior special assistants with similar portfolios.

Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has so far appointed no less than 406 aides already working with him. Ranging from special reporters, senior special reporters, special assistants, senior special assistants and special advisers.

The over 400 aides were not include the commissioners, directors of departments, government agencies and ministries.

Akwa Ibom

Governor Umo Emo recently inaugurated 368 personal assistants from each wards in the state to achieve his ARISE agenda.

After complains from some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor promised additional 4000 appointments into the Neighborhood City Watch Programme.

Plateau

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state recently made over 200 appointments including Secretary to the state government, commissioners, heads of government agencies and parastatals and special advisers.

Mutfwang of the PDP recently secured victory at the Plateau State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jos, the State capital.

Source: Legit.ng