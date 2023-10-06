Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, held a press conference on Thursday, October 5, after he had access to President Bola Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

The former vice president has been criticised for holding a press conference without a governor from his party in attendance.

Atiku accuses Tinubu of forging Chicago State University Certificate

At the press conference, the PDP presidential candidate alleged that President Tinubu presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the former vice president, the certificate of the Chicago State University President Tinubu was parading to be held belonged to one Black American Woman.

Some of the PDP chieftains who were present at the press conference were:

Uche Secondus

Secondus was the former national chairman of the PDP and an ardent supporter of Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

He was removed ahead of the presidential primary election of the PDP to pave the way for a Southern northern national chairman and southern presidential candidate, but Atiku finally clinched the ticket.

Iyorchia Ayu

Ayu succeeded Secondus as the PDP national chairman and produced Atiku, a fellow northerner, as the party's presidential candidate.

Following the outcome of the presidential primary, Ayu became a point of division in the party. His refusal to step down as its national chairman further led to the party's loss in the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Ben Obi

Obi was once running mate to Atiku and served as senator when the PDP presidential candidate was vice president of Nigeria.

He was the chairman and director general of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in Anambra State for the 2023 presidential election.

