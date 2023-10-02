Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has rejected the petition brought forward by Beatrice Itubo, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

The tribunal’s decision comes after a petition was filed by the LP candidate, contesting Fubara’s victory. The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) noted this development.

Photos credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Per Channels Television, Justice Emifonye-led tribunal dismissed the petition for "lacking merit" and for failing to prove their allegations.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng