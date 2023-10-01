President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, October 1, delivered his first Independence Day speech to Nigerians and gave an account of his stewardship within.

In the live broadcast, the president spoke on Nigerians' issues and assured them of his commitment to taking the country to the promised land.

Independence Day: 6 Key Points President Tinubu made on Sunday Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Below is a list of the key points the president made in his 15-minute Independence Day speech:

"No one is greater or lesser than the other"

President Tinubu, in his speech, first addressed the issue of being patriotic to Nigeria and said Nigerians did not have another country except Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that the challenges the country has gone through would strengthen the people, and the country would not be displaced among the committee of nations in the world as well as its place of destiny.

"We passed a significant milestone"

The president called for sustaining Nigeria's noble principle of diversity, which has been a significant blessing with tough challenges.

In his address, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to maintain unity and peace, adding that Nigeria is essential to Nigerian growth and shall remain united.

Why Nigerians should endure the pains that come with fuel subsidy removal

President Tinubu also urged Nigerians to endure the pains that come with the removal of the fuel subsidy, adding that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the president:

"Those who sought to perpetuate the fuel subsidy and broken foreign exchange policies are people who would build their family mansion in the middle of a swamp. I am different."

Several economic reforms

The president also outlined his economic reform policies, which will, according to him, return Nigeria to days of its glory days.

According to Tinubu, some of the policies include encouraging local production, fighting inflation through direct fiscal and monetary policy, and protecting lives and property.

Provisional minimum wage increment

President Tinubu also announced that his administration had introduced provisional minimum wage increments for the average low-grade workers in a way that would not cause unnecessary inflation.

According to him, the average low-grade worker would start receiving an additional N25,000 for the next six months for the provisional wage increment.

"Lowering transport costs will be key"

President Tinubu also revealed that his administration planned to open a new chapter in the transport sector that would reduce the cost of transportation across the country.

According to him, the government will deploy cheaper and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses that will operate at a fraction of the current fuel price.

Source: Legit.ng