Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed doubt over the possibility of the 10th assembly regulating the social media

According to the Senate President, the social media is just a platform like other media that has been used to commit defamation

Akpabio disclosed that there are many emailing laws in various areas and some of these laws cover social media

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has disclosed that the 10th Senate would not be reviewing the existing social media regulation law.

According to The Cable, the Senate president made the comment on Tuesday, September 19, at the opening of the Parliamentarian symposium at the 12th African Internet Governance Forum (AFIGF2023) in Abuja, the Nigeria's capital.

Akpabio hints on social media regulation Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Twitter

Akpabio reveals why there would not be anymore social media bill

Akpabio, who was represented by Shuaib Salisu, the chairman of the Senate committee on ICT, expressed doubt on the 10th assembly regulating the social media as speculated.

The Senate president said:

"I am not sure that there is going to be a specific bill on social media regulation. However, there are emailing laws in various areas, social media is just one space".

He then posited that rather than making laws on social media regulation, he said the social media is just a platform, just like the way the traditional media has been used to commit defamation.

Senate president explains the importance of social media to Africa

Akpabio maintained that the event was historic and marked an important moment in the African efforts in bridging the gap in the digital divide.

He stressed that the theme of the event was reflective about the yearning of all Africans for a concerted efforts to be in same pace with the rest of the world in terms of technology.

According to him, the universe now live in digital world and the significance of digital policy and the internet shaped the future of Nigeria and the African continent.

