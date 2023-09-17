RMAFC chairman Alhaji Muhammed Shehu said President Tinubu earns less than N1.5 million per month, and ministers earn less than one million naira

FCT, Abuja - The monthly salary of Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, is less than N1.5 million, according to the chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Muhammed Shehu.

Shehu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, September 17, in Abuja, PM News reported.

The RMAFC boss that the president's ministers also earn less than a million in a month.

Salaries of Nigeria's political officers not outrageous - Shehu

Nigerians recently expressed strong disapproval of reports concerning a proposed 114 per cent increase in the salaries of political office holders by the commission.

This comes amidst what they have described as severe economic hardships prevailing in the country.

Nevertheless, Shehu said the remunerations of political office holders in Nigeria are not as exorbitant as some have speculated.

Shehu clarified that it is the constitutional duty of the RMAFC to determine and periodically assess the salaries of executive, legislative, and judicial officers.

According to him, the last comprehensive review of the salaries of political officeholders in Nigeria occurred in 2007.

“From 2008 till date there had not been any single review," he said.

“I want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians. It is not true that people are getting jumbo salaries.

“The monthly salary of Mr President is less than N1.5 million; that of a minister is not even up to one million naira."

Average CBN staff earns more than a minister - Shehu

Speaking further, the RMAFC boss average staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earn more than ministers.

His words:

“I know of an average CBN worker that is not even a director, who earns more than a minister.

“People in NNPC, NCC, ports authority earn huge salaries. What is the salary of a governor? What is the salary of a legislator?”

Tinubu allegedly considers raising minimum wage to N200k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu’s led federal government allegedly considered raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000.

This came after organised labour in the country demanded a review of the minimum to N200,000.

Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, was asked to chair a Technical Working Group (TWG) after state governors called for caution at a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

