President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, September 14, approved the appointment of Zacch Adedeji as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Before his new appointment, Adedeji was appointed as the special adviser to the president on revenue and has given several suggestions on how to make a uniform revenue collection for the country.

Adedeji's appointment followed the tactical termination of Mohammed Mani, the former tax commission chairman, appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment of Zacch Adedeji was the eleventh of its kind President Bola Tinubu has made within the space of the first 15 days in September.

Below is the list of appointees President Tinubu has appointed:

Zacch Adedeji

President Tinubu appointed Adedeji on Thursday as the acting chairman of the FIRS.

The former commissioner for finance in Oyo State was expected to take over from Mohammed Nami, who has been asked to proceed on retirement leave immediately.

Aliyu Tijani Ahmed

President Tinubu appointed him as the new chairman of the Federal Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Ahmed was the former secretary to the state government (SSG) of Nasarawa and a two-time commissioner of the state.

Delu Bulus Yakubu

President Tinubu on Thursday appointed Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator / Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

While the appointment of Yakubu awaits the confirmation of the Senate, it should be recalled that the NSIPA Establishment Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eight mandate secretaries for the FCT

On Tuesday, September 5, President Tinubu approved the appointment of eight mandate secretaries for the federal capital territory (FCT).

The mandate secretaries were subsequently sworn in by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT on Tuesday, September 12 at the national conference center in Abuja.

Below is the list of the mandate secretaries:

Bitrus L. Garki (Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat) Lawan Kolo Geidam (Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat) Danlami Ihayyo (Secretary, Education) Adedolapo A. Fasawe (Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat) Salman Dako (Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat) Chinedum Elechi (Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP) Uboku Tom Nyah (Secretary, Transportation Secretariat) Muntari Abdulkadir (Secretary, Social Development Secretariat)

