FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja has thrown out the post-election report of the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission.

As reported by Vanguard, the EU mission post-election report was tendered by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In the ruling of the election petition court, it was revealed that:

"...the document was obtained by the petitioners from its registry, which was certified by its staff who is not a person with original custody of the document that was produced by the EU mission."

However, it was gathered that the original copy of the EU mission’s report had earlier been tendered by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as evidence presented before the court.

Tribunal: Court rejects 18088 blurred results sheets

The tribunal rejected the petitioners’ 18088 blurred results sheets in another development.

The court held that they were not tied to any polling units to which the results related, which the petitioners failed to specify in their petition.

Also, the petitioners were said to have lied about being unable to identify the polling units due to the blurred result sheets.

It noted that one of the same petitioners’ witnesses produced a report in which he analysed the same results, which he claimed to have sourced from INEC’s results viewing platform.

It further noted that having admitted that its agents signed for and collected copies of the result sheets, the petitioners cannot claim not to know the polling units affected but merely chose not to specify the polling units in their petition.

