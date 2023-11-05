The Court of Appeal has said it would begin the hearing of the appeal filed against the sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf by the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal on Monday, November 6.

According to Tribune, the development was disclosed in a notice in suit case number CA/KN/EP/GOV/KAN/34/2023, adding that the counsels for the parties in the case should be ready for the legal tussle.

The list of the parties in the case is Governor Yusuf and his political party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

