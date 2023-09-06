Justice Mary Peter-Odili, the retired justice of the Supreme Court, has warned the Labour Party against setting the roof of the nation on fire

The former justice of the supreme court gave the warning in her reaction to the allegation by the LP that she was taking sides ahead of the PEPC judgment

Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the Labour Party, had called on the public and Nigerians to remain vigilant after Odili delivered a speech at a gathering where Fateef Fagbemi and Wole Olanipekun were in attendance

FCT, Abuja - Justice Mary Peter-Odili, a retired justice of the Supreme Court, has warned the Labour Party and supporters of its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to be cautious in their speech for the peace of the country.

The retired justice gave the warning while reacting to the comment of the Labour Party about her speech at a public event on Friday, September 1.

Justice Odili replies LP on criticism ahead of tribunal judgement Photo Credit: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Why LP accuses Justice Odili of taking a side

In a tweet, Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the Labour Party, accused the retired justice of making a comment that was dangerous to the democratic growth of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Friday, a colloquium was organised in honour of the 25th anniversary of Joe Gadzama as a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), where Justice Peter Odili warned politicians to desist from fanning the ember of bigotry, hatred and tribalism.

The retired justice also described the defence lawyer to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential election petition court (PEPC), Wole Olanipekun, and the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, as "masters and "experts" in the legal business.

Olanipekun and Fagbemi were present at the colloquium on Friday.

Justice Odili warned LP, others ahead of the tribunal judgment

But the Labour Party said the comment of the former justice of the Supreme Court had left the party in shock while calling on the public to be conscious about the unfolding event ahead of Wednesday when the PEPC would deliver its judgment.

However, Justice Peter-Odili urged dissenting voices about the election to express their dissatisfaction through the rule of law and not “pull down the roof of the nation”.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng