The former minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, August 17, met with the new minister of finance, Wale Edun

Alhaji Mohammed disclosed that his firm is ready to offer assistance with strategic communications to the federal government's policies and programmes

Meanwhile, Edun, a former investment banker, would head financial institutions under President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the former minister of information and culture, has rolled out plans his firm has for the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lai Mohammed visits Tinubu's new minister of finance, Wale Edun

Alhaji Lai Mohammed reveals plan to assist Tinubu's govt

The former minister said his lobbyist firm is willing to offer services of strategic communication on the Federal Government”s policies and programmes.

Alhaji Mohammed made this known on Thursday, August 17, in Abuja when he led a delegation of the firm, Bruit Costaud, an affiliate of Ballard Partners USA, to Mr Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy designate, The Nation reported.

Speaking at the event, Mohammed said Bruit Costaud is an affiliate of Ballard Partners, a U. S. firm of lobbyist and public relations.

He noted they were willing to offer services of positive amplification of the programmes and policies of government through strategic communication, PM News reported.

Meet Wale Edun, ex-banker who will supervise CBN, financial institutions as Tinubu breaks 20-year tradition

President Bola Tinubu made a remarkable departure from tradition when he announced Wale Edun, an investment banker, as his Finance Minister.

The news of Edun's appointment did not surprise Nigerians as rumours swirled that he might champion the new frontier of Nigeria's economic renaissance.

Few people had hoped that Edun would have made an acceptable replacement for the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Buhari's ex-minister, Lai Mohammed, bags foreign appointment

The former minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, has been appointed as the special advisor to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

His appointment was confirmed at the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

Expressing his gratitude in his acceptance speech, Lai Mohammed said he was honoured for the trust and privilege bestowed on him by Pololikashvili.

