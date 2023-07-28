President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees as been described as the best that the country needs currently and urgent

MS Ingawe, a public analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that the list is all-inclusive, cutting across age and gender

According to Ingawe, the list which was read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday was balanced with politicians and technocrats

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list has continued to be dissected by political pundits, who have shared different perspectives about the nominees that were announced on the floor of the house on Thursday, July 27.

MS Ingawe, a public commentator, while speaking with Legit.ng, stated that the list is "reasonable and balanced".

President Tinubu's ministerial list is perfect and balanced Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

How President Tinubu unveils his ministerial nominees

The President forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday through his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to the names that were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday, the list contained the names of politicians from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the oppositions including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party.

Ingawe added that the list contained names of politicians and technocrats, adding that such was what was expected and needed.

Ingawa said Tinubu's ministerial list has a national spread

The Katsina-born analyst maintained that the list is all-inclusive in terms of age, gender and national spread.

His statement reads:

"I believe the list is reasonable and balanced. There are both technocrats and politicians. That’s what’s expected. He needs all of them, and he got all of them. In terms of national spread, age, and gender, the list represents Nigeria."

President Tinubu submitted the ministerial nominees' list to beat the deadline set by the constitution, which mandated the president to submit the names of his ministers to the Senate within the first 60 days in office.

