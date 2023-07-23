Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has spoken on his relationship with the chief of army staff (COAS), General Taoreed Lagbaja

El-Rifai, while reacting to the morale video of Lagbaja in Plateau State, expressed optimism that the army boss will wipe out insecurity across Nigeria

According to El-Rufai, Lagbaja was his last GOC when he was the governor of Kaduna State, and he believed the army boss was the kind that Nigeria needs

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has spoken up on his relationship with the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, while sharing a morale video of the military general.

El-Rufai, who was eight years governor of Kaduna State on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, expressed optimism that Lagbaja "will wipe out terrorism, banditry, vandalism and militancy in Nigeria."

Nasir El-Rufai expresses confidence in Lagbaja's ability to halt insecurity Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Lagbaje, who was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu, was seen in a video addressing army officers in Plateau State with some military morale.

El-Rufai reacts to Lagbaja's morale video,

Reacting to the video in a Twitter post on Sunday, July 23, the former governor of Kaduna State recalled how the General operated in his state while he was the governor, adding that Lagbaja, who told the army officers that “My lines are open.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the APC leader, Lagbaja was his last General Officer Commanding (GOC) when he was the governor of Kaduna State, and he was known to always lead from the front, anywhere.

He said:

"He personally led troops to confront bandits in Kaduna State. He did the same in the North East and South East. The operatives of Boko Haram, IPOB, ESN and the bandits know well and fear him. He is the best choice as COAS.

"This video says it all. Thank you, General Lagbaja. Keep on doing what you have always done so well and with valour. God, Bless you."

See the video here:

Wike, Fayemi, and other senior politicians who may be recycled in Tinubu's cabinet

Legit.ng earlier reported that by counting, President Bola Tinubu has less than 20 days to unveil his cabinet members ahead of July 28, when he will be marking his 60 days in office.

Following the new law signed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidents and governors are expected to unveil their cabinet members within 60 days of resuming office.

Source: Legit.ng