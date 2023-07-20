Senator Victor Umeh of Anambra central senatorial district has denied the presence of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list at the Senate

Umeh said the Senate was not discussing the list during a closed session, especially when the list was not in the Red Chamber

President Tinubu's ministerial list was earlier reported to have been moved to the Senate for screening and approval

Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, disclosed that the Senate did not have the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu as against what was being reported.

According to Daily Independent, Senator Umeh said the report going around on social media is not true because the senate has not received any ministerial list from the executive.

Senator Umeh says no ministerial list was sent to the senate Photo Credit: @SenVictorUmeh

Source: Twitter

Senate did not discussed Tinubu's ministerial list

Umeh added that the Senate could not have been talking about the ministerial list during the Red Chamber's closed-door meeting.

President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list has been reported to have forwarded the list to the Red Chamber on Tuesday, July 18.

Neither the presidency nor the Senate has officially confirmed the report to be true, and the speculations have been going around the media.

When President Tinubu must unveil his ministerial list

The president is expected to forward the names of the minister to list to the National Assembly on or before July 27 when he would be sixty days in office.

This is based on the new law that compelled the President and Governors to unveil members of his cabinet list within the first 60 days of resuming office.

President Tinubu was earlier reported to have sent the names to the ministers to the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for scrutiny, and that was reported to be the determinant for their appointment.

Source: Legit.ng