Hamzat Lawal exits Not Too Young To Run movement

Hamzat Lawal of Connected Development (CODE), has revealed why he exited the Not Too Young To Run movement

He disclosed that he is transitioning away from my involvement in the Not Too Young To Run movement in a tweet.

Going further, Lawal said he was leaving the movement for younger people to bring fresh ideas and innovations

In what many people will see as a big blow, Hamzat Lawal, activist and chief executive officer of Connected Development (CODE), has exited the Not Too Young To Run movement.

The 36-year-old Lawal said he was stepping down from the movement as one of its conveners.

He disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja after the announcement.

Hamzat Lawal has revealed why he exited the Not Too Young To Run movement. Photo credit: Hamzat Lawal

Source: UGC

According to him, he was leaving the movement for younger people to bring fresh ideas and innovations.

He said:

I believe it’s time to transition so younger and vibrant campaigners can be given the opportunity to take the cause further. And also for them to bring fresh ideas and innovations into the movement and also ensure growth and sustainability.

Speaking on the passage of the not too young to run bill, he added:

Many lessons were learned but one significance of the process was how young people rallied together to form a shared alliance across Nigeria and showed how with the right values, right advocacy, and with one voice, we could improve our democracy and give young people a chance to contribute to governance.

Lawal also spoke on the progress made since the signing of the bill to law, he said:

"Evidently, yes. We have seen more younger people running for public offices and winning elections to represent their constituencies and this couldn’t have been possible without the bill. We’ve also seen an increase in youth’s participation in civic engagement and movement building with lessons drawn from the NTYTR movement."

