The APC has revealed how President Bola Tinubu will unveil his ministers, adding that a wide consultation concerning the list was ongoing

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, disclosed that Tinubu would adopt the style of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015

According to Adamu, the potential ministers will go through screening at the national assembly before being designated portfolio

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is making wide consultations concerning his ministerial list.

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, disclosed during a meeting with the states' chairmen of the party in Abuja on Monday, July 10, Daily Trust reported.

APC reveals how Tinubu will unveil his ministerial list Photo Credit: APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

APC opens up on Tinubu's ministerial list

Adamu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The president has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers."

The APC national chairman further revealed that the potential ministers would be revealed without any portfolio and would be made to pass through the screening at the national assembly as required by the law.

He added that they would be pronounced after President Tinubu submitted their names. And that they will subsequently be formally appointed as ministers and then sworn in after the senate screening.

Tinubu will officially announce his ministers after the senate screening

According to Adamu, it is only after these processes that President Tinubu will assign them to the ministries where they would work and the number of ministries the new APC government will operate with.

The style of screening ministers without portfolios was first introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he came into power in 2015.

President Tinubu have until July 28 to unveil the ministers and forward their names to the national assembly for screening.

According to the law, every president and governor must unveil their minister, commissioners and other cabinet members within their first 60 days in office.

Source: Legit.ng