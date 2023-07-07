FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that at least 14 Senators of the 10th National Assembly who were formerly governors in their state are enjoying dual monthly from being legislatures and ex-governors.

This development was revealed in a report by Arise TV which revealed that the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, asked for the suspension of his pension as a former governor while he serves and earns in the senate.

At least 13 serving senators receive pensions as ex-governors and salaries as lawmakers. Photo Credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Dave Nweze Umahi, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD)

It was gathered that he made this request in a letter dated Wednesday, June 14.

The letter reads partly:

"I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of 676,376.95 (gross) (Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five Kobo) being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“This request is in compliance with my conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such State."

However, according to Nigerian Tribune, below is the compiled list of Senators receiving pensions as ex-governors and salaries as serving lawmakers.

1. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) 2007 – 2015

The former governor of Akwa Ibom served two tenures as a governor under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He became the Minister of the Niger Delta under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is currently the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

2. Aliyu Wammako (Sokoto) 2007 – 2015

Born on March 1, 1953, in Sokoto State, Wammako began his political career in the early 1980s.

He served as deputy governor from 1999 to 2006 before being elected as the governor of Sokoto State in 2007, a position he held for two terms until 2015.

During his tenure, Wammako focused on infrastructure development, education, and healthcare, leaving a lasting impact on the state.

3. Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) 2011 – 2019

Abdulaziz Yari made the headlines recently when he vied for the position of Senate President against Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The 55-year-old was elected Governor of Zamfara State in the 26 April 2011 national elections, running on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

Following the merger of the ANPP and several other opposition parties into the now-governing All Progressives Congress, Yari became a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is currently serving as a lawmaker in the Senate.

4. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) 2015 – 2023

The immediate past governor of Ebonyi State also joins the list of Senators enjoying the benefits of a pension as an ex-governor and salary as a lawmaker.

The 59-year-old is currently the Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District under the flagship of the APC.

5. Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) 2015 – 2023

Aminu Tambuwal's political history is full of defection, a trait some political analysts call betrayal.

Tambuwal is a seasoned lawmaker haven served as Speaker of the House of Representatives before becoming a governor.

After serving two-term as a governor, Tambuwal is back in the National Assembly as a Senator.

6. Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) 2008 – 2016

The man who has served on both ends of the tunnel as a civil rights activist and as a politician.

Oshiomhole became famous when he was President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who fought against government oppression during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

He became governor in 2008, serving for two tenures, served as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and in 2023 emerged as the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial.

7. Ibrahim Dankambo (Gombe) 2011 – 2019

Ibrahim Dankambo is currently serving as senator representing Gombe North.

He previously served as governor of Gombe State from 2011 to 2019.

He is a former Accountant-General of the Federation.

8. Abubakar Bello (Niger) 2015 – 2023

Born on December 17, 1967, in Kontagora, Niger State, Bello hails from a prominent political family.

He pursued his education at the University of Maiduguri, where he obtained a degree in Economics.

In 2015, he contested and won the gubernatorial election in Niger State, assuming office as the 6th Governor of the state.

9. Orji Kalu (Abia) 1999 – 2007

Orji Uzor Kalu's history as a politician dates back to the inception of Nigeria's democracy in 1999.

He served two terms as governor under the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

In recent years, Kalu has been affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

10. Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) 2012 – 2020

Seriake Henry Dickson is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who was born on January 28, 1966, in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

He gained prominence as the Governor of Bayelsa State, serving two consecutive terms from 2012 to 2020.

11. Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) 2009 – 2019

Ibrahim Gaidam, also known as Alhaji Ibrahim Damkwambo Gaidam, is a Nigerian politician who was born on January 15, 1956, in Gaidam, Yobe State, Nigeria.

He rose to prominence as the Governor of Yobe State, serving two consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019.

Before he entered politics, Gaidam had a career in the Nigerian civil service. He worked in various administrative capacities, including serving as a District Officer, a Divisional Officer, and a Permanent Secretary in the Yobe State civil service.

12. Adamu Aliro (Kebbi) 1999 – 2007

Born on October 20, 1959, in Kebbi State, Nigeria, Aliro has had a notable political career and has held various leadership positions.

He was governor of Kebbi State in Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007 and was Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in December 2008.

He currently represents Kebbi Central Central in the House of Senate.

13. Danjuma Goje (Gombe) 2003 – 2011

Danduja Goje was born 10 October 1952 in Acre, Israel.

He served as a former Governor of Gombe State, Nigeria, under the platform of the People's Democratic Party, taking office on 29 May 2003 until 2011.

He was elected Senator for Gombe Central on the PDP ticket. He was then re-elected in the 2015, 2019 and 2023 General elections,

